Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,297 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $174.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

