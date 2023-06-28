Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,701,000 after buying an additional 247,212 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after buying an additional 54,715 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:J opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.25.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

