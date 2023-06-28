Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TETRA Technologies worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,064,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 784,320 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 331.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 577,401 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.49 million, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.12. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

