Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,847 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $40.12.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,987.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. Corporate insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

