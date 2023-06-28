Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE OMC opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.