Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 718.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMEA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Biomea Fusion

In related news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750. 26.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biomea Fusion Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

