Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of IMVT opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.95. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

