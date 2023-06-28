Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Green Plains by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Green Plains by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 111,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Green Plains by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,369.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

