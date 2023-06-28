Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,907 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Grid Dynamics worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.84. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.