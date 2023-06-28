Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,772 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,990,000.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. Insmed’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

