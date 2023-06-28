Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,042.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock worth $136,425,337. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.