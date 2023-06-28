Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 825,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,517 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

