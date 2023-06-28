Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,271 shares of company stock worth $148,488,703 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 218.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

