Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
