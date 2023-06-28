Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $400.00 million, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.