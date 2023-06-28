Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

