Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) CEO Robert Dee Etherington Buys 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNGet Rating) CEO Robert Dee Etherington acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter worth $3,080,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth $620,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth $187,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Clene

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.