Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) CEO Robert Dee Etherington Buys 25,000 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) CEO Robert Dee Etherington acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter worth $3,080,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth $620,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth $187,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Clene

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.