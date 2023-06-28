Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

