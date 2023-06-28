CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 119,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 186,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.90.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). CloudMD Software & Services had a negative net margin of 145.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. The company had revenue of C$26.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

