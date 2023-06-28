CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

