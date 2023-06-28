Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

