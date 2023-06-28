Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 2,054 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.47 and a 200 day moving average of $258.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,271 shares of company stock worth $148,488,703 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

