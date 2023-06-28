Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and ING Groep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A ING Groep 0 2 4 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

ING Groep has a consensus target price of $14.39, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given ING Groep’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Groep pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ING Groep has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ING Groep is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.08% 7.94% 0.86% ING Groep 24.83% 8.62% 0.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and ING Groep’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.81 $109.00 million $809.87 6.68 ING Groep $19.56 billion 2.50 $12.78 billion $1.37 9.57

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ING Groep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ING Groep beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business administration, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit, debit, and gift cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; and merchant, electronic lockbox, mobile and remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, faith-based and healthcare banking, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts. It also offers business lending products; consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and other consumer lending loans; and secured and unsecured lending services. in addition, the company provides debt capital market, working capital solutions, export finance, daily banking, treasury and risk, and corporate finance solutions; and specialized lending, debt and equity market solutions, payments and cash management, and trade and treasury services, as well as savings, investment, insurance, mortgage, and digital banking services; and SME loans. It serves individual customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

