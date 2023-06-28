Contrasting GB Sciences (GBLX) and Its Competitors

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 396 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GB Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GB Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get GB Sciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 694 1539 4681 46 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 196.69%. Given GB Sciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.05 GB Sciences Competitors $101.59 million -$13.83 million -99.60

This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GB Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -504.08% -68.62% -21.97%

GB Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GB Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc. in October 2016. GB Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.