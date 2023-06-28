Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.80

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.80 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.39 ($0.96), with a volume of 432351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.00).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £602.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.85.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Featured Stories

