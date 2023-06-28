Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.60

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 1060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Core & Main Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $86,804.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,905,903 shares of company stock worth $812,231,762. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Core & Main by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

