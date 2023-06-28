Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Costamare had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

