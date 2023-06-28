CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,405 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $43,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 124.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 758,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 420,451 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CoStar Group by 122.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

