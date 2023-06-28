Country Trust Bank Purchases 6,812 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.