CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CSX were worth $45,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

