CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 790,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

