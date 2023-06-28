Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $424.00

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 424 ($5.39), with a volume of 2333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 510 ($6.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 388.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 359.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The firm has a market cap of £898.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,057.89 and a beta of 1.74.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

