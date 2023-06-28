DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.90

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 242621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DICE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim cut DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62.

Insider Activity

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $3,238,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,655,331 shares of company stock valued at $121,796,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.