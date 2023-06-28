Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Holdings Boosted by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000.

DFEV opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $396.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

