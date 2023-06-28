Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Cut by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,993,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,692,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

