Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $41,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7,562.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLB opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

