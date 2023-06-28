Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

