Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

