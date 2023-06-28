Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

