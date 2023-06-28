DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,533,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Ravi Inukonda sold 12,563 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $839,459.66.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 563,688 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 172,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

