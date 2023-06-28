Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,279 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 218.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,271 shares of company stock worth $148,488,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

