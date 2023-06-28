Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $406.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

