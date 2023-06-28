Eastgate Biotech (ETBI) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI – Get Rating) is one of 396 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eastgate Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of Eastgate Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eastgate Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A N/A Eastgate Biotech Competitors -504.08% -68.62% -21.97%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgate Biotech N/A N/A -0.02 Eastgate Biotech Competitors $101.59 million -$13.83 million -99.60

This table compares Eastgate Biotech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eastgate Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Eastgate Biotech. Eastgate Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eastgate Biotech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgate Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastgate Biotech Competitors 694 1539 4681 46 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 196.69%. Given Eastgate Biotech’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastgate Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Eastgate Biotech beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Eastgate Biotech

Eastgate Biotech Corp., a development stage company, develops novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. The company is developing pharmaceutical products, such as Lorazepam oral spray for acute seizures emergency treatment; Ketoconazole 2% topical ointment for treatment of skin fungal infections; and Metformin chewable/ sublingual tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing natural products and dietary supplements, including E-drops Nano and PURALEN that are self-nanoemulsifying compositions containing natural essential oils for oral administration; Glucora, a soft gelatin capsule with Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; URBAN POWER, a soft gelatin capsule with Ursolic acid and Banaba extract in self-emulsifying formulation for oral administration; Vitamin D3 nanoemulsion, a nanoemulsion with cholecalciferol; and Cleanezze, a hand sanitizer containing oil. Eastgate Biotech Corp. has collaboration with Biotech Corp. to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as Eastgate Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Eastgate Biotech Corp. in December 2014. Eastgate Biotech Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

