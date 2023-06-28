Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 486.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,358 shares of company stock worth $27,417,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

