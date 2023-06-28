Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

ELV stock opened at $444.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.87 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.