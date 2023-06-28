Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.63

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$47.63 and last traded at C$48.21, with a volume of 240292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.36.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.9506246 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.85%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.