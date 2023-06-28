Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 67679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ERII. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,003. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3,620.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 634,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $7,890,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $7,207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 345,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

