Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 15,363 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 22,265.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $426,463,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

