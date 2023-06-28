Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 391 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $532.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.29 and its 200 day moving average is $454.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $553.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

