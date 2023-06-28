Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $170.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

